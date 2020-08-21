RTEAN urges members to comply with government rules

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), has charged its members to cooperate with government at all times to move Nigeria forward.

Speaking at the 42th anniversary of the Association, Lagos State Chairman, Mohammed Musa, said cooperating with the government would help in reforming the transport sector.

“Members should collaborate with the government at all levels to create a peaceful and conducive working environment. I also urge our members to be united as one to lift the association high,” Musa said.

He continued: “the Association is 42 years old, and we should be applying our slogan of ‘maturity’ by always being law abiding in all we do. We pray for peace and harmony in the nation because it is only in such that we can operate well.”

He, however, urged members to work hard toward the reformation of the transport sector, which he said is the mover of the nation’s economy.