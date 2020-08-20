Rudy Giuliani slams Bill de Blasio over rising New York crime

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has blamed current Mayor Bill de Blasio for rising violent crime, claiming ‘pro-criminal, anti-police policies’ are sending the city out of control.

‘The last time this city was like this, the last time the city had riots and crime at this level we had a Democratic mayor,’ Giuliani told Fox News on Thursday morning, apparently referring to David Dinkins, the Democratic mayor from 1990 to 1993.

Violent crime in New York skyrocketed in the 1970s and 80s, and began to taper off during Dinkins’ term, but saw its steepest declines under Giuliani, who served as mayor from 1994 to 2001.

Giuliani, who as mayor was a proponent of controversial policing tactics such as crackdowns on minor quality-of-life offenses and stop-and-frisk, now says that losing ground on crime in the city could have long-lasting effects.

Rudy Giuliani has blamed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for rising violent crime in the city, claiming ‘pro-criminal, anti-police policies’ are sending the city out of control

De Blasio has said that violent crime is ‘painful’ and ‘horrible’ and said that the NYPD is ‘engaging the community more deeply’ to try to stem the tide

‘All during the period of time, we had 30 years of massive crime,’ he said of the height of New York’s crime wave. ‘So, if this sets in, it’s not going to end.’

‘We need a change in leadership,’ he added.

‘These things are happening in these cities because the Democrats have pro-criminal, anti-police policies,’ Giuliani said.

‘The reason it’s happening is not Donald Trump. Donald Trump didn’t release 8,000 people from prison. De Blasio did,’ Giuliani said.

‘Everybody knows this guy is corrupt as h*** and nobody does anything about it,’ Giuliani said of de Blasio. ‘He’s also disliked by everyone. Not even Democrats like him. And to blame it on the president is so totally ridiculous. I think people laugh at him.’

A spokesperson for de Blasio did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com on Wednesday.

Police investigate a shooting at the Ravenswood Houses housing complex in Astoria on Tuesday. Four men were injured by the unknown gunman, who fled in a blue Jeep

Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, also blamed New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, for the rising crime, citing a recent bail reform law that eliminated cash bail for many categories of crime.

‘I mean, there are children living next to sexual predators as a result of these two idiots,’ he said, an apparent references to sex offenders found listed as living in hotels used to house homeless individuals during the coronavirus crisis.

Since late May, violent crime has spike in the city, raising fears among long-time residents that the ‘bad old days’ could return.

Last month, shooting incidents across the city were up 177 percent compared to last year, according to NYPD data. Murders were up 59 percent for the month, burglaries rose 31 percent, and auto thefts increased 53 percent.

For the month, shootings were at levels not seen in the city since the mid-90s.

In one three-hour period of bloodshed across the city on Tuesday, seven people were shot, including one fatally, in three separate shootings in Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn, police said.

In the last five years the number of shootings fell to a low of 754 in 2018, but is now rising

Meanwhile in Washington Heights, a 20-year-old woman was found stabbed to death around 4.30pm that day.

Police unions have blamed bail reform, police budget cuts, and anti-cop sentiment for the rise in violent crime. Last week, the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, the city’s largest police union, took the unprecedented step of endorsing Trump’s re-election campaign.

Cuomo has blamed police themselves for the rising crime, saying they have done ‘very little’ to come up with reform plans.

He also threatened to pull funding from up to 500 departments across the state if they do not have plans in place by April 2021.

De Blasio said on Monday that violent crime is ‘painful’ and ‘horrible’ and said that the NYPD is ‘engaging the community more deeply’ to try to stem the tide.

Earlier this year, de Blasio moved to cut $1 billion from the NYPD’s $6 billion annual budget.