Running mate: Jegede bows to pressure submits names of Okunomo, Ebiseni

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the PDP in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, has caved in on his choice of a running mate following pressure from leaders of the party.

He has agreed to pick his running mate from the oil-rich Ilaje council area of the state.

The window to substitute a candidate given by INEC will lapse next Tuesday, August 18.

Vanguard gathered that after weeks of intense consultation and horse-trading, the candidate bowed to pressure and agreed to drop Ikengbonu Gboluga for political reasons.

It was also gathered that Jegede has submitted the names of Messrs Banji Okunomo and Sola Ebiseni to the leaders to make a choice.

He’s still consulting, says aide

When contacted, one of Jegede’s aides said: “We are mindful of the deadline for substitution which is August 18. I want to assure you the running mate to our principal would be unveiled this weekend.”

All issues to be resolved weekend — PDP

Also, the PDP Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei told Vanguard that the party was mindful of the deadline given by INEC and would resolve the issue of the running mate this weekend.

Jegede assures Ondo youth of massive employment

Meanwhile, the PDP candidate has assured that if elected as governor, massive youth employment will be one of his top priorities.

Jegede, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Samuel Fasua, said: “We know that this is not the best of time for our youths in Ondo State, many who particularly face the untold hardship of the want of what to do.

“It is also made worse by the grim fact that in most homes, long-suffering parents who are stultifying under the present economic hardship also carry the additional burden of fending for their jobless graduate children.

