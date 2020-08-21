Russian Doctors Refuse to Transfer Alexei Navalny to Germany

MOSCOW—Fears are growing for the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, Alexei Navalny, as doctors refused to hand him over to a medical team waiting to take him for treatment in Germany after he fell into a coma, prompting suspicions that he had been poisoned.

Mr. Navalny was on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on Thursday when he suddenly fell ill, with the plane making an emergency landing in the city of Omsk. His supporters said he grew pale and began sweating profusely nearly an hour after drinking tea at the airport that they believe was laced with poison.

A team of German doctors arrived overnight to take Mr. Navalny, but the Russian team that had been preparing the paperwork to hand him over suddenly changed tack Friday, saying he was too unstable to move and his life was in jeopardy, his supporters said.

“Now at the last moment, the doctors won’t let him,” Kira Yarmysh, Mr. Navalny’s spokeswoman, wrote on Twitter. “They, of course, didn’t make the decision, but the Kremlin did.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was unaware of the specifics of the request to take Mr. Navalny abroad for treatment. “The issue is exclusively medical,” he said. “No one sees any obstacles apart from the medical decision of his doctor, who, according to law, is responsible for the health of his patient.”

Footage appears to show the prominent Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny being carried out to an ambulance on a stretcher, seemingly unconscious. His spokesperson said Mr. Navalny, who is in intensive care at a Siberian hospital, was likely poisoned. Photo: Sergei Chirikov/Shutterstock



“Doctors are doing everything necessary,” Mr. Peskov said.

Mr. Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, told reporters that her husband was being held in Omsk against his family’s wishes, saying that she didn’t trust the doctors, who said they hadn’t found any toxins in his system.

“He’s not in good condition and of course we can’t trust this hospital,” she said. “We demand that they discharge him so he could recover in an independent hospital with doctors who we trust.”

The fate of Mr. Navalny, a longtime opponent of Mr. Putin, could have a significant impact on Russia’s struggling opposition movement after an uptick in detentions and raids in recent months.

Mr. Navalny, 44 years old, was instrumental in spearheading attempts to boycott a referendum on constitutional amendments in July, which included a provision that could allow Mr. Putin to stay in power until 2036, and is a prominent campaigner against government corruption. Unlike most other figures in Russia’s fractured opposition, he has managed to translate his nearly four million subscribers on YouTube into a nationwide following, irritating powerful people close to the Kremlin.

He has been the victim of attacks in the past. In 2017, a chemical was sprayed in his eye by a man identified by his supporters as a pro-government activist, leaving his vision impaired. The attacker was never found by authorities.

Last year, Mr. Navalny said he was poisoned while in police custody after supporting protests against the Kremlin in Moscow. The Wall Street Journal couldn’t independently confirm that claim.

His supporters raised questions about Mr. Navalny’s medical treatment in Omsk. Before doctors said they hadn’t found any traces of toxins, Ivan Zhdanov, who works in Mr. Navalny’s anticorruption team, said a police officer had told him of the discovery of what he called a “deadly dangerous substance.”

The doctor in charge of treating Mr. Navalny said that while lab tests so far hadn’t turned up any traces of poisons or toxins, the team treating him would bear the possibility in mind.

Write to Thomas Grove at thomas.grove@wsj.com