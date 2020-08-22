S/Kaduna Killings: Curfew Relaxed in Kauru, Zangon-Kataf LGAs

The Kaduna State government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew it imposed on Kauru and Zango Kataf Local Government areas of the state, as a result of constant communal attacks leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Saturday that the decision to relax the curfew was made based on advice from security agencies.

Aruwan added that security assessments have shown that there are promising signs of serious efforts at rapprochement between the Atyap, Hausa, and Fulani communities of Zangon-Kataf LGA.

“As efforts to diminish perils to communities and promote peace continue, the Kaduna State Government has accepted the recommendation to relax the curfew in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs,” Aruwan said.

“Curfew hours will now be from 6 pm to 6 am, effective from today.

“This decision completes the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew imposed from 11 June 2020 to help contain security challenges initially in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf but later extended to Kaura and Jema’a LGAs.”