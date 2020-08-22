S/Kaduna killings: Sheath your swords, STF commander urges residents

The Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), which is maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Southern Kaduna and Bauchi states, Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, has urged residents of southern Kaduna to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

Mr Okonkwo gave the advice at the Atyap Peace and Reconciliation Summit organised to foster peaceful coexistence among residents of the Chiefdom on Saturday in Zangon Kataf.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State is one of the worst-hit by the recent killings in southern Kaduna.

Mr Okonkwo, who said the attacks had ethnoreligious and criminal dimensions, urged the people to be resolute toward ending the circle of violence.

He admonished the people to take practical and collective steps toward achieving lasting peace in their communities.

“My impression is that everybody desires peace, but we must take practical steps to stop the circle of killings in our communities.

“As a people, we can resolve to stop the criminality; there is no conflict that cannot be resolved.

“So, I am sincerely pleading that you should sheath your swords and embrace peace, for our benefit and the generation yet unborn,” the commander said.

He assured the people that his troops would continue to be diligent and professional in the discharge of their duty, but warned that they would not spare criminal elements.

“We will continue to do our work without fear or favour and with the recent reinforcement from the Defence Headquarters, we will stem the tides of insecurity here,” Mr Okonkwo assured.

NAN reports that the Summit tagged: “Exploring Ways and Means of Achieving and Sustaining Lasting, Peaceful Coexistence in Atyap Chiefdom” had religious and community leaders, youth groups and some government officials in attendance.

(NAN)