Sabotage not responsible for Boko Haram resurgence – Ex-Senate President

A former President of the Nigerian Senate, Ameh Ebute, has identified lack of political collaboration as reason behind the ‘resurgence’ of Boko Haram attacks in the North East.

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, had alleged that there was sabotage in the fight against insurgency after his convoy was attacked in Baga town.

However, the Third Republic Senate President, in open letter addressed to the Governors Forum, said lack of political collaboration and not sabotage on the military’s part is behind renewed Boko Haram/ISWAP activities in the country.

According to Senator Ebute, while Boko Haram/ISWAP threats have almost vanished in neighbouring states, it persists in Borno due to the “unwillingness of political leaders to partner and support the military.

“If the truth must be told, with the way and manner the political authorities in the state are treating the threats posed by Boko Haram, we might experience the worse soon,” the letter reads in part.

“In our opinion, it is an anomaly to assume that the task of securing Borno State is the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government alone.

“The case of Borno State is unfortunate because it has remained the unresolvable base of the insurgency not because the Federal Government has not lived up to expectations, but because the current government in the state has not deemed it necessary to support the military in their operations.

“Has the state government been cooperative with the military authorities towards ending the Boko Haram scourge?

“These questions are because all we see in the media is either the state Governor is attacking military commanders at checkpoints or his deputy speaking to our selfless men and women in a very derogatory manner.”

Ebute further advised Zulum to take a cue from governors of Yobe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Gombe states, all of whom, according to the ex-Senate President, have always been on the side of the troops.

The reverse, he said, has dampened the morale of the troops and in turn, bolstered criminal activities.

His words: “The governors of Yobe, Bauchi, and Adamawa and Gombe states have indeed set examples worthy of emulation for their continuous support towards ensuring there is no resurgence of Boko Haram in their domains.

“This they have achieved by working day and night with the military.”

Challenging the governors to avail more resources for the military, Senator Ebute, however, reiterated that the troops must be encouraged and appreciated to continue to give in their best in the task at hand.

“Governors as Chief Security Officers are aware that resources are needed in security operations.

“As such, they must advocate for more resources for the military to aid their operations,” he said.

“The military must be encouraged and appreciated to continue to give in their best in the task at hand.

“The psychological implication of these cannot be overemphasized.”

Like this: Like Loading...