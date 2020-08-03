Sack LASWA Boss, PDP Urges Sanwo-Olu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to sack the management of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) over recent boat mishaps which has occurred on water paths in the state.

In a statement on Sunday by Taofik Gani, the PDP Spokesperson in Lagos State, the party also asked the governor to declare Lagos waterways unsafe for public transportation.

According to the PDP, more 50 people have been killed in several boat mishaps on Lagos waterways in the last 30 days.

While condoling with the victims of the boat mishaps, the PDP demanded adequate compensation from the state for their families.

“We demand the sack of the LASWA general manager, the overhaul of the agency, compensation for victims, prosecution of erring officials and operators.

“Facts now reveal that over 50 lives have actually been lost, with the last 17 victims being in the last 10 days.

“Therefore, with the increase in deaths on the Lagos waterways, a responsible government ought to have overhauled the management of the LASWA,” the PDP said.

The Lagos State Waterway Authority (LASWA), on Friday, confirmed 10 people dead in a boat mishap that happened on Wednesday, July 29th.

Also, four people have been declared missing while five others were rescued in the boat mishap which happened around Kirikiri, Apapa.

19 people were on board the boat when it capsized on its way to Badagry from Kirikiri.

It was the second major incident on the waterway in the space of one month.

On July 3, 2020, another boat, which took off from Ebute-Ero en route Ikorodu with 21 passengers, capsized around 8 p.m with seven people dead while others were rescued.

Also, prior to Wednesday’s incident, there was another boat mishap on Tuesday, July 28 which occurred at about 7:24 pm en route Ikoyi from Ilashe.

A total of 10 persons comprising nine adult males and a female were involved in the incident and were all rescued from the water alive.

The General Manager, LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, while confirming Wednesday’s incident, said a survivor’s account revealed that the boat’s Captain got distracted while trying to collect fares from a passenger and the boat was overturned by the current when most passengers were yet to properly put on their life jackets.

He said the rescue effort was immediate as the boat was just a few meters from where it took off.

He, however, disclosed that only five people were rescued out of the 19 occupants.

“10 persons were confirmed dead and four are still unaccounted for, including the boat deckhand,” the GM said in a statement Friday night.

He said LASWA has apprehended the boat captain and has handed him over to marine police for further investigation and sanctions.

“The emergency and regulatory authorities are still on a search and rescue operation,” he stated, adding that further updates on the rescue operation would follow

