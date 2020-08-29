Sad days as Folarin-Coker buries dad

Olushola Victor

YESTERDAY, Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Commission (NTDC), and former Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Folorunsho Folarin-Coker, buried his father, Chief Nathaniel Folarin Coker.

Though the late Coker who passed on in his sleep August 12, died a fulfilled man at 97, his passing is still an irreplaceable loss to his children, especially NTDC DG who always ran to him for advice.

These are indeed sad times for the former commissioner, who only recently lost a father-in-law figure, Chief Bode Akindele, the father of his ex-wife, Folake.

While the service of songs for late Chief Coker was held on Thursday, August 27, the funeral service took place the next day. Due to social distancing, the celebration of life wasn’t as loud as one would have expected for a man who had given so much to the church, humanity and Lagos state.

For more associates and friends to experience the last moments of the elder statesman, both the wake keep service and final burial ceremony were streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Zoom.

The late Chief, who was an outstanding athlete, retired as the Pioneer Permanent Secretary of Lagos State.