Sad Saturday as diesel truck crushes pregnant woman, her 2 children, 3 others to death in Ondo

The accident scene

By Dayo Johnson

NO fewer than six persons including a pregnant woman and her two children were feared killed Saturday in an auto crash involving a diesel tanker, truck and six motor-cycles at Ikare area of Ondo state.

Scores were reportedly injured as the truck carrying petroleum content crashed at a commercial area of Okorun quarter, killing the deceased while many were injured.

The trailer conveying diesel had a break failure and crashed into a truck which eventually crushed the commercial motor-cyclists.

Eyewitness account said the truck was coming from Ado Ekiti axis of Ikare-Ado road when it lost control and crashed to the commercial area opposite a police station at Okorun Ikare.

Reports had it that several of the dead were said to be motor-cycle riders.

While eyewitnesses said the number of deaths have risen to eight, the spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Omotola Ogungbawo, confirmed only four deaths.

Officials of the FRSC said that the accident involved two trucks, four motorcycles and six other vehicles.

Vanguard learnt that officials of the FRSC, police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps rushed to the scene to carry out a rescue operation.

Meanwhile, bodies of the dead and those injured were taken to the lkare general hospital.

