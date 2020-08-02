FAST-RISING acts, Saddam and DJ Buckz have collaborated for a new song, ‘Sin Party’. Saddam, who now spends most of his days in South Africa, says the song is a fusion of two genres that will pave the way for what he has to offer music lovers in 2020. “Sin Party is a fusion of Afrobeat and fast trending Amapiano.

I am ready to give nothing but the best to my fans this year. I am a degree holder in Business Administration but music is what I love to do.”

Influenced by D’Banj, the energetic performer has dropped three singles ‘Alhaja’, ‘Ogenebo’ & ‘Problem’ – since he moved to South Africa to pursue his music career.

The post Saddam, DJ Buckz team up for a new song appeared first on Breaking News.

