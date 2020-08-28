Saint Abbo

Hardball

You know it already: Senator Elisha Abbo has been acquitted by a court of law of the charge of slapping a defenseless woman in an Abuja adult toy shop; a suit brought against him by the police over that incident has been dismissed. A magistrates’ court in Zuba, Abuja, cleared the 41-year-old lawmaker representing Adamawa-North in the Senate on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform of two counts of criminal use of force and criminal assault. Magistrate Abdullahi Ilelah upheld a no-case submission entered by Abbo, saying the police failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he assaulted Ms. Osimibibra Warmate. Though it’s been some weeks since the verdict was handed down, it still rankles.

A video made public by Premium Times on 2nd July, last year showed Abbo savagely slapping Warmate inside the sex toy shop for allegedly calling him ‘a drunk.’ The incident was reported to have occurred on 11th May – barely three months after Abbo became senator-elect and a month before he was sworn-in on 11th June. Whereas the victim filed an official complaint with the police that May, the authorities failed to act until the video emerged, triggering intense public outrage. In his initial response to the video, Abbo alleged that it was edited to twist the narrative against him. Soon after though, he issued a teary-eyed apology to his victim and the Nigeria public, which many took to be an admission of guilt.

Now the court has ruled that the police did a shoddy job of prosecuting the case. “The evidence and exhibits tendered do not disclose a prima facie case of the alleged crime of criminal force and assault against the defendant (Abbo). The prosecution’s case centred on the oral evidence of PW1 (Warmate) and the two discs contained a CCTV footage of the incident and alleged video clip of an apology from the defendant,” Magistrate Ilelah said, ruling that the public apology by Abbo did not equate to admittance of guilt.

Unless the police appeal this verdict and do a more thorough job of prosecution, Senator Abbo is off the hook on technicalities, leaving the brazenly brutalised victim shortchanged of substantial justice. While the police deserve blame for shoddy prosecution, the verdict as well highlighted the injustice of placing technicality before the substance of law. Worse, this verdict may foreclose other avenues of redress for the victim, like the Senate’s internal probe of the incident by an ad-hoc committee. Although the Senate in plenary received the panel’s report last year, it suspended deliberation on it in view of the case in court. With the court verdict, there seems little it can do now.

Hardball says even if Abbo is scented by legal technicality, he can’t shake off his stench in public opinion.