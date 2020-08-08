Saka snubbed in Young Player of the Year award

ARSENAL were left unimpressed as Bukayo Saka was amongst those snubbed from the Premier League Young Player of the Year award shortlist.

The six-man shortlist for the award was announced yesterday with Manchester United stars Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial included.

They were joined by on loan Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish and Liverpool title hero Trent Alexander-Arnold as well as Chelsea pair Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.

But no Arsenal stars made the cut despite their crop of academy graduates, especially Saka, playing a key role for Mikel Arteta’s side over the latter stages of the campaign.

The Gunners clearly felt aggrieved, with the club responding to the announcement of the shortlist with a meme involving Saka.

Saka is in the running for Arsenal’s Player of the Year award, being named on the three-man shortlist along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bernd Leno.

