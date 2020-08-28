Sam Smith, Davido, Stefflon Don, And Naira Marley Feature On Tiwa Savage’s Album Celia

Nigerian-born singer, songwriter, and fashion icon Tiwa Savage has released her third studio album “Celia“. The album comes out after the release of three singles; ‘Dangerous Love‘, ‘Koroba‘ and ‘Temptation‘ featuring British singer Sam Smith.

In 2019 she signed an exclusive recording contract with Universal Records and in September released her first global single titled ’49-99’ under Motown Records.

In May 2020, Tiwa Savage was on the cover of Billboard Magazine’s first issue devoted entirely to Africa alongside Afrobeat superstars Davido and Mr. Eazi.

This the third album in her music career a follow up to the second- R.E.D and her debut music project, ‘Once Upon A Time‘. Celia houses 12 tracks with features from Music A-listers; Sam Smith, Davido, Stefflon Don, Naira Marley, Dice Ailes, and Hamzaa. And a Bonus 13 th track- Celia songs.

Listen here.