Sam Sunny: I’ve dated a couple of actresses

By Sampson Unamka

Nollywood actor, Sam Sunny, has opened up on his romance with female colleagues and other ladies outside the film industry.

In a private chat with The Nation, Sunny said, “I’ve dated one or two of my colleagues you know and it’s just normal people meet for a reason and people leave for a reason that’s the most I can say.”

Continuing, he said, “Attraction always comes with the job. It’s part of the job you get, especially where you work. Nobody will tell me that you have never admired somebody on the job or in the course of working with them. There have been several attractions. I’ve dated some of my colleagues, not a lot of them.”