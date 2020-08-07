Sancho: To be or not for Man United

Manchester United’s efforts to ‘play’ Borussia Dortmund over the prospective transfer of Jadon Sancho have been ridiculed in the German media.

The Red Devils have made no secret of making signing Sancho their number one priority this summer. Various reports have offered updates on the ever-changing situation, with one source revealing how Man Utd could structure the huge deal.

However, earlier this week it was claimed the deal was in ‘jeopardy’ over Dortmund’s unwillingness to compromise on the deal. In the article, it was reported United could walk away over ‘unrealistic demands’ made by the Bundesliga club.

As a result, United were then said to have made a firm enquiry for Federicho Chiesa as they pondered an alternative. With most of the noise being made from United’s perspective, Dortmund, for their part had maintained a dignified silence over proceedings.

Speaking to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, a very different picture was painted.

MD Hans-Joachim Watzke said: “So far, there has been no contact between Dortmund and United in terms of Sancho.”

His statement is qualified with: “Also not indirectly or through alleged intermediaries.”

Those sentiments are echoed by sporting director, Michael Zorc. He even hinted the club expect Sancho to attend their impending training camp.

