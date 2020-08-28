Sanofi: war against polio worldwide not yet over

By Adekunle Yusuf

As Nigeria celebrates the milestone of being certified polio-free, Sanofi Pasteur, the world’s single largest producers of vaccines, has warned that the victory will not be complete until the world is rid of the deadly virus.

Having recorded no news cases in the requisite period of three years since it last reported cases of wild poliovirus, Nigeria, the last wild poliovirus-endemic country in the region, received the much-awaited status after the independent Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC), the body responsible for certifying the eradication of wild poliovirus in the WHO Africa Region (WHO-Afro), granted the region ‘wild poliovirus free’ status.

Its Vaccines Head for Africa, Charles Wolf, said the journey that culminated in the milestone was long and tortuous. In Nigeria, Sanofi Pasteur has been working, in collaboration with stakeholders such as the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), WHO, UNICEF and multi-lateral and non-governmental organisations in the national immunisation programmes for children under five, he added.

“The ambition to eradicate polio from the world has been a long journey. The recent declaration by ARCC certifying the WHO Africa region as free of wild poliovirus is a watershed for the WHO and all partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI).

‘’For over three decades, we, at Sanofi Pasteur, have been supporting the global public health coalition on polio through our expertise and the provision of innovative vaccines to support national, regional and global immunisation programmes for children under five years of age,” Wolf said.

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that is transmitted from person to person, mainly through a fecal – oral route or, less frequently, through contaminated water or food and multiplies inside the intestines.

One in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis, usually in the legs. Among those paralysed, five to 10 per cent die when their breathing muscles become immobilised. Polio mainly affects children under five. There is no cure for polio but the disease can be prevented through administration of a simple and effective vaccine, given multiple times. This is why efforts are underway across every country to rapidly boost immunity levels in children and protect them from polio paralysis.

Wild poliovirus cases have decreased by over 99 per cent since 1988, from an estimated 350,000 cases in more than 125 endemic countries, to 33 reported cases in 2018.

Of the three strains of wild poliovirus (type 1, type 2 and type 3), wild poliovirus type 2 was eradicated in 1999 and no case of wild poliovirus type 3 has been found since the last reported case in Nigeria in November 2012.

In 1988, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) was launched by several stakeholders involved in global public health and led by the WHO. At that time, polio was endemic in 125 countries with more than 350,000 children paralysed yearly.

Since then, with the strong collaborations across the GPEI, there has been a 99.9 per cent decrease in paralytic cases.