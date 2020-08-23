Daily News

Sanusi faults Elrufai’s dis-invitation, says NBA has lost opportunity to interrogate him

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, Sunday faulted dis-invitation of the governor of Kaduna, Nasir el-Rufai, by the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA.

NBA had invited El-Rufai as one of its speakers for its forthcoming conference, but due to protest by some lawyers, NBA dropped him.

Reacting moment after he met Elrufai on Sunday, Sanusi said: “I hope that the action of the NBA will not turn into an ethnic or religious matter if it is not properly handled by the leadership of the association, I think NBA has lost an opportunity to interrogate the Governor and collectively rub minds to identify areas that need to be addressed for the purpose of governance”.

