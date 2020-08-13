Sanusi for Oxford University

By Collins Nweze

Immediate past Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, will from October, start a fellowship programme at the prestigious Oxford University in the United Kingdom (UK).

The Management Committee of the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford, okayed Sanusi’s request for a Visiting Fellowship (Academic Visitor) at the Centre for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Oxford University’s African Studies Centre is one of the world’s leading centres of African Studies.

The centre has trained graduate students who are holding important positions in various spheres of social, economic and political lives in Africa and other parts of the world.

The centre notes that Sanusi, a former Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intends to use the period of his affiliation to write a book around the theme: ‘Central Bank Response to Global Financial Crisis: A Case Study of the Central Bank of Nigeria 2009-2013.’

This will be based on his experience as CBN Governor and as a banker and public intellectual.

Sanusi, an economist and banker served as the Governor of the CBN from 2009 to 2014. The Banker magazine recognised him as the 2010 Central Bank Governor of the Year, for his reforms and leading a radical anti-corruption campaign in the sector, the first of its kind during the financial crisis.

Like this: Like Loading...