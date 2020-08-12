Sanwo-Olu, ALGON President, colleagues mourn Lagos chair

By Tajudeen Adebanjo

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and colleagues of the late Babatunde Oke have expressed sadness over the death of Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Oke’s demise is a big loss to his council and Lagos State.

Oke, a second term Chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA, died in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Governor described him as a fine gentleman, a loyal party man and committed democrat, who had a deep understanding of local government administration and the political landscape.

“Oke was an extremely loyal politician and an invaluable asset to the All Progressives Council (APC). He started his political journey with the progressives and remained in the fold until his unfortunate exit today.

“There is no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly Onigbongbo LCDA, Lagos APC family and the State as a whole, ” Sanwo-Olu said.

Association of Local Governments of Nigeria

(ALGON) President Kolade Alabi described Oke’s death as a great loss.

Alabi said Lagos and Nigeria will miss his invaluable contribution to the national development.

The ALGON President condoled with the immediate family of the departed, Governor Samwo-Olu, the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos APC, Conference 57 and entire people of Onigbongbo LCDA over Oke’s death.

CONFERENCE 57 Chairman, Mrs Omolola Essien, described the late Oke as one of the most experienced council bosses in the state.

Essien said: “He was kind-hearted, intelligent and industrious. He will be sadly missed in the Conference 57 house.

“I want to express my heartfelt condolences to his family and pray that The Good Lord will grant the people he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss and make paradise his final abode.”

