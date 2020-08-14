Sanwo-Olu mourns Folarin-Coker

By Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the death of Chief Nathaniel Folarin-Coker as a great loss to the state and Nigeria.

Coker died yesterday in Lagos after a brief illness. He was 97.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said the late Folarin-Coker was a front-runner in the race to make Lagos a leading state in Nigeria and West Africa.

The governor said the deceased’s contributions to the public service as permanent secretary were exemplary.

He said: “The late Folarin-Coker lived a very good life. His demise, though a great loss to our state, should be celebrated. He served Lagos meritoriously as a public servant …contributing his quota to the growth narrative of Lagos.

“The deceased was also a socialite of note; he was a representation of the true spirit of Lagos.

‘’His service to our state as permanent secretary took him to Education; Youth, Sports and Social Development, Trade, Mines and Natural Resources, Information and Tourism… where he contributed to the better and bigger Lagos narrative.

“I pray for his soul to find peace with his creator. May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

