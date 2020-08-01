Sanwo-Olu orders reopening of worship centres

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the re-opening of worship centres in the state with some stringent conditions.

The Governor also announced the increase of public gatherings in the state from 20 to 50.

In an address on Saturday, Sanwo-Olu gave conditions to the relaxation of the COVID-19 restriction, saying worship centres can only operate at 50 percent capacity.

Lagos remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 15, 121 confirmed cases as at Friday, 31st of July, 2020.

The state has also recorded 879 deaths while 19,565 have recovered and discharged from different health facilities in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on March 29, 2020 imposed a restriction order on Lagos and Ogun states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for an initial period of 14 days In response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

While religious worship centres were opened in some states, Lagos had retained a ban on churches and mosques resuming worship.

The Lagos State Government, through its Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi disclosed that it spends between N500,000 and N1 million to take care of COVID-19 patients in critical condition.

