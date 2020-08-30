Sanwo-Olu our hero in battle against pandemic —Alaafin

Our Reporter

HIS Imperial Royal Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi lll, Iku Baba Yeye, the Alaafin of Oyo, has described the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the hero of the fight against the scourge of the Coronavirus in Nigeria.

He said the global outbreak of the Coronavirus Pandemic has brought many economies in the world on their knees and Nigeria is not an exception.

The Alaafin made this statement through his Media Director, Bode Durojaye, in Lagos over the weekend.

The paramount ruler submitted that Nigeria witnessed her first index case in Lagos in February 27, 2020 and since then, Lagos remains the epicentre of the Covid-19 incidence in Nigeria, noting that Lagos as the commercial hub of the country is home to many as anyone coming into Nigeria today would have one or more commercial activities to do in Lagos.

Alaafin added that ‘’the success stories in Lagos means Nigeria as a country is winning the war as Lagos is the leading state in the fight against this common enemy that is ravaging the whole world.

Despite the less preparedness of the government to handle a pandemic at this time of our shared history, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government has restored people’s trust and confidence in the leadership of the state,’’ he said.