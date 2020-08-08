Sanwo-Olu pledges to revitalise agric sector

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday pledged to revitalise the agriculture sector in the state toward boosting food production.

Sanwo-Olu made the pledge during the inspection of the Songhai Model of the Agricultural Youth Empowerment Scheme (AGRIC YES) located in Avia-Igborosun in Badagry.

The governor said having inspected the project, he realised that there was a need for the state intervention to improve the entire project.

“Having gone round the agric scheme, it is like the job here is not completely completed, so we need to put in money to complete it and now open it up.

“We have seen so many things here from fishing to the piggery and we also discovered that less than 50 per cent of the land is occupied.

“This has indicated that Lagos can intervene in food production value chains.

“So, what we are going to do as much as possible is to produce things that we can use internally before we now rely on external substitute and this could be a trigger to so many things that we can do,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu commended the personnel in charge of the project for keeping the scheme afloat.

The governor later inspected the approved jetty for boats in the town which was named after a former Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Hon. Kiki Wenu, at Marina in Badagry.

He also visited the Badagry General Hospital and ordered the contractor handling Mother and Child Care project in the hospital to complete it within four weeks.

He promised to commission the project during his next visit in September.

On this entourage was the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three local government chairmen in Badagry welcomed Sanwo-Olu, who came to the city through the waterways.

