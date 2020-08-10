Sanwo-Olu’s reprieve

Emeka OMEIHE

Those who have been grieving over the astronomical hike in the cost of Land Use Charge by the Lagos State government, now have cause to smile. The administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken another look at the land tax regime with approvals and concessions that consigned the old order to the dustbin of history. By the terms of the new regime announced by the Commissioner of Finance Dr. Rabiu Olowo, the state government cancelled the 2018 Land Use Charge Law and reverted to the pre-2018 rates. It however, upheld the 2018 method of evaluation.

Under the new order, penal fees for 2017, 2018 and 2019 which translates to N5.7 billion expected revenue earnings were waived. The law now defines pensioners to include “retirees from public and private institutions in the state or any person that has attained the age of 60 years and has ceased to be actively engaged in activity or business for remunerations”, exempting their properties from paying land use charge.

In addition to other wide range of concessions which affected even the agricultural sector, was the reintroduction of the 15 per cent early payment discount and additional COVID-19 incentive of 10 per cent to be granted on the total amount payable.

The new law is said to be product of series of consultations and meetings by the government to accommodate the agitations of residents and reduce the financial pressure on citizens as it relates to the rates. This is a heart-warming gesture that is bound to ameliorate the sufferings of residents of the state consequent upon the introduction of the suffocating land use charges by the former administration of Governor Akinwumi Ambode.

During the immediate past regime, land use charges were hiked by as much and 400 per cent. That was in addition to other forms of taxes that experienced the same increase. Following the exorbitant increases, there were widespread protests as the measure was generally viewed to be inconsistent with the prevailing economic conditions of the time. Perhaps, the weight of public disenchantment with the increase was underscored by a public demonstration by the Nigerian Bar Association NBA and other civil society groups. The demonstrations which kicked off at the expiration of a seven day ultimatum for the government to reverse the increase, started from the NBA secretariat in Ikeja and took the protesters to the Lagos State governor’s office and the state House of Assembly.

The contention then was that the hike in taxes would spiral hyperinflation, lead to job losses and increase unemployment with deleterious effects on crime rate increase and insecurity. Despite these protests, the last administration maintained its stand arguing that the overall aim was to increase the revenue base of the state government so as to be able to provide public goods and services more efficiently.

So it was that the increase came to stay. But the reality of it all was that it neither went down well with the people nor was there demonstrable willingness on the part of the people to pay. Unofficial estimates have it the state government had barely 50 per cent compliance in the payment of the new rates. Matters were not helped by the reality that the hike came at a time the Nigerian economy was just recovering from the last economic recession. The new rates were therefore considered high-handed and very unrealistic coming from a government that parades itself in a progressive garb.

The dust created by that policy did not quite settle till the Sanwo-Olu regime came into power. It would therefore seem the new measures are primarily targeted at tidying up the contentious aspects of that suffocating land tax regime that had been a nightmare for both property owners and tenants. It is good a thing the state government has reverted to the pre-2018 rates which are considered more realistic. This is a demonstration of the responsiveness of the government to the yearnings and feelings of its people and must be commended.

Equally very significant was the redefinition of the categories of persons that qualify as pensioners to include retirees from private institutions in the state or any person of 60 years old not actively engaged in any business for remuneration. The new order exempts properties owned by such pensioners from land use charge. This is a very welcome news for senior citizens in the state especially those that worked in private institutions.

Before now, little or no attention was accorded retirees from the private sector, many of who do not have any known pension regime. Many of such citizens have had to be exposed to untold hardship compared to their counterparts from the public sector. It is a well thought-out idea for the government to have factored this category of retirees as beneficiaries of the incentives that were hitherto available only to those who served in the public sector.

An indication that the measures were meant to align with the mood of the times was the additional introduction of a COVID-19 incentive of 10 per cent to be granted on total amounts payable by property owners. Overall, the Lagos State government has done well by giving a human face to land tax regime not only by reverting to the pre-2018 order but through the number of incentives and exemptions approved.

The new measures are populist and futuristic especially given the wider repercussions of excessive property taxes on the general economy of the state. The reality of the situation is that the burden of such tax increases is generally borne by the masses either in the form of increase in rent or as higher prices of goods and services. And for an economy that is still battling for survival; where many of our industries have had to relocate to neighbouring countries on account of the dearth of social infrastructure, high tax regime will further drive such industries to the precipice.

It is therefore in the overall interest of governments (state and federal) that they are more circumspect in the rash of tax hikes that have become a fad in recent times. In as much as governments derive their revenue through taxes, care must be taken not to drive the rest of us out of existence through unrealistic tax regime.

Of late, the federal government has embarked on a bazaar of tax increases without consideration to their effects on the suffering people of this country. There is a hike on Value Added Tax VAT. There is an increase in the price of fuel. We also hear of the re-introduction of tolls on our major highways. These are just a few in the list of tax hikes.

The way things are going in the petroleum industry, it will not take long before the so-called fuel subsidy is eventually yanked off. The reductions and subsequent increases we have seen in the last couple of months seem a prelude to the hiking of fuel price far beyond what we had seen the moment oil price in the world market improves substantially. In introducing and increasing this array of taxes, the ability of the payers must be a serious factor. People have to live before they pay taxes.

But much of the difficulty governments encounter in getting citizens pay taxes as at when due, hinges on mistrust in the capacity of our leaders to judiciously manage public funds. With the high level of corruption in public offices, there is lack of trust that whatever funds realized would be effectively deployed for public good. That is why the war on corruption must not only be fought with greater vigour but must be seen to be achieving the desired objective. Ironically, facts on the ground especially given recent events in that direction do not give much hope.

Overall, the Lagos State government has done well by the approvals and waivers in the land tax regime. It is incumbent on property owners to reciprocate the gesture through prompt payment of the land use charges and other forms of taxes. This will aid the government in fulfilling its obligations to the citizenry and serve as a measure of good faith.

