Saudi Arabia Barrels Ahead With Big Projects to Boost Economy

TABUK, Saudi Arabia—This desert kingdom is pushing ahead with multibillion-dollar plans to build a spate of new cities despite the coronavirus pandemic and depressed oil prices, betting that projects closely associated with the crown prince will kick-start its economic recovery.

The developments include a futuristic city-state called Neom in the country’s remote northwest Tabuk province, a sports and entertainment city outside Riyadh, luxury tourism resorts spread across an archipelago of pristine Red Sea islands and an ancient Arabian trading post turned wildlife reserve called al-Ula.

They are all part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to diversify the economy away from oil by attracting foreign investment and boosting domestic consumption. The giant projects are designed to spawn industries such as tourism and entertainment that haven’t existed before in cloistered Saudi Arabia, even as those sectors suffer globally under social-distancing guidelines imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

“It seems like that will be a real uphill battle,” said Robert Mogielnicki, resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute think tank in Washington, D.C. So far, he said, “The broader aim of attracting global multinational companies…hasn’t panned out.”

After introducing tourist visas last September for the first time, the kingdom issued about half a million before the pandemic hit and it closed its borders, including to its most vital source of tourism income: religious visitors.