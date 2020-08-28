Saudi Arabia Finally Discharges And Acquits Nigeria’s Ibrahim Abubakar

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have discharged and acquitted a Nigerian citizen, Mr Ibrahim Abubakar, of charges of alleged drug trafficking against him.

Abubakar was arrested in December 2018 together with a student of Maitama Sule University, Kano, Zainab Aliyu, on allegations of drug trafficking.

Abubakar, although, was released in May 2019 after he was tried and exonerated by three courts in Saudi Arabia.

However, the Prosecutor-General soon ordered a re-trial of the case.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement by its spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, on Friday stated that Abubakar was on Thursday discharged and acquitted of all charges following a Presidential directive carried out by the ministry, Attorney-General and Consulate-General in Jeddah, to establish his innocence.

“After diplomatic and legal consultation, Abubakar was discharged in February 2020 and finally acquitted of all charges on 27th August 2020,” he said.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said they have begun processing travel documents that would facilitate his return back to Nigeria.

The ministry also thanked the Saudi Government for cooperating with Nigeria to resolve the matter.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to commend the Saudi Government for cooperating with Nigeria in the resolution of the matter; and also acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of our Consulate-General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and the Zamfara State Government for providing the flight ticket of the Nigerian national back to the country,” the statement read.

