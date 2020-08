A Saudi man is examining the option of taking legal action against his wife for stealthily accessing his WhatsApp messages and monitoring them for around nine months according to report by Alkhaleej. The man discovered that his wife, a school teacher, had managed to access his WhatsApp account and retrieved all the data and […]

The post Saudi Man To Sue Wife For Stealthily Accessing His Whatsapp Messages appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...