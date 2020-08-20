School praises Cambridge award winners

By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

The Ambassadors School, Ota, Ogun State has congratulated six of its pupils for excelling in the Cambridge International Examinations of 2018 and 2019.

They were honoured with the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards by the Cambridge International and British Council recently for excelling in various subjects in Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge O Level and Cambridge International AS & A Levels.

The six pupils and the awards they received are: Juliet Ekoko (Top in World award, Mathematics and Top in Nigeria, Agriculture, November 2018); Glory Okoli (Top In Nigeria, Economics, November, 2018); Enoch Adelekan (Top in Nigeria, Additional Mathematics, November 2018); Eniola Olubunmi (Top in Nigeria, Accounting, November 2018); Yvette Foby (High Achievement, Agriculture, November 2019), and Akintoye Ogunsola (Top in Country, Accounting, November, 2019).

A statement by the Head of Admissions, The Ambassadors Schools, Mrs. Yinka Kawonise, noted that the school’s board was proud of their hard work.

The board wrote of the feat: “We know how well you have pushed yourselves and gone out of your comfort zone. We know that these awards will encourage you to strive for more achievements in the future. Congratulations on receiving these awards. We wish you good success in your pursuits as we give the glory to God.”

The board also praised the teachers, administrators and parents for pushing the pupils to give their best as the school is a common feature on awards tables of competitions and examinations.