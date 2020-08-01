School resumption: Lagos intensifies fumigation of public schools

Oziegbe Okoeki

In preparation for the planned resumption, the Lagos State Government has intensified the periodic fumigation/decontamination of all public secondary schools in the state.

A schedule released by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Mrs Aderonke Odeneye on Saturday stated that majority of the public secondary schools in the six educational districts have been reached.

She stated that the exercise was part of the resumption protocol/guidelines for secondary school terminal classes in the State.

She emphasized that the State has continued to adopt measures to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic does not spread in the State.

“The fumigation exercise which is on-going preparatory to resumption next week for terminal classes will continue after the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) Exams.

The continuous exercise which commenced in late June has been effected in all the Model colleges across the six educational districts in the state.

According to the schedule, Oduduwa Junior Secondary School, Mushin, New Era Girls Secondary School, Surulere, Oriwu Junior and Senior Model College, Ikorodu are listed among schools that have already been fumigated.

Others listed are Lagos State Civil Service Senior Model College, Igbogbo, Igbo- Owu Junior and Senior Secondary School, Mushin and Junior Model College, Igbogbo amongst several others.

According to the schedule, school management are urged to make provision for water in the premises with a view to promoting washing of hands amongst the students.

It also mentioned that clear instructions should be issued to school management to avoid all sporting activities till further notice.

The Perm Sec also admonished school management to provide hand sanitizers in all classrooms and hostels as well as ensure that students are tutored on the need to constantly sanitize their hands after every educational activity in the classrooms and wear nose masks always.

“Schools are to enforce physical distancing where applicable and also provide facilities to reduce the risk of the infection amongst teachers and students”.

“Disinfection of shoes and feet should be strongly encouraged frequently for each student to reduce bacteria infection that could lead to any ailment during their stay in the school.”

