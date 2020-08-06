Schools reopening: Massive turnout of pupils in Osun

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Schools in Osun State recorded an encouraging number of pupils as the exit classes resumed on Thursday ahead Senior Schools Certificate Examination.

The State had earlier announced that 188 schools, consisting 13,177 students in exit classes of Primary Six, Junior Secondary School 3 and Senior Secondary School 3 will resume accordingly.

At Some of the schools visited by The Nation Correspondent on Thursday morning in Osogbo capital of Osun, it was observed that they complied with the COVID-18 safety protocols especially handwashing, use of an inferred thermometer, use of a facemask and social distancing.

The schools visited are Fakunle Unity Government High School, Osogbo Government High School, Ataoja Government High School and Osogbo High School.

Two officials of the Peace Corps were at the entrance of Fakunle Unity Government High School using an inferred thermometer for pupils’ temperature before they were granted access to the premises of the school.

At Osogbo Government High School, pupils without facemask were not allowed to enter the premises of the school while those with a facemask were allowed to wash their hands with liquid soap before entering. However, there was no usage of an inferred thermometer in the school as at the time our corresponded visited the school.

The principal of Ataoja Government High School, Osogbo, Mr. Wasiu Oyebanji, said the state government has provided necessary materials including sanitizer, facemask, bucket, and even fumigated the school.

“By the special grace of God, the teachers have been mandated to ensure that they prepare the students for the examination and they are fully ready.

The Principal of Osogbo High School, Mrs. Janet Adetuberu was addressing pupils at the assembly ground when the school was visited by The Nation.

She cautioned pupils against flouting the COVID-19 protocol of social distancing and use of facemasks while in school.

One of the pupils in the school, Apiamu Precious, said they were numbering over forty in a classroom before the pandemic but upon resumption on Thursday, they have been reduced to 15 in a class.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Education, Mr. Jamiu Olawumi, said the state is monitoring the resumption of schools across the state, both public and private school.

He noted that schools which opened on Thursday adhered to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

His words: “…In the company of the Commissioner for Education, we have monitored about eleven schools. Our officers are out within the state to ensure that all protocols are followed. The pupils are wearing their face masks and ensuring social distancing. Most schools we visited, they have the water system working, use of hand sanitizer and there was the use of facemask distributed by the government to the pupils. Teachers are on ground to give instructions to students on what to do and how to do them.”

