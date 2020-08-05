Schools resumption: States comply with COVID-19 rules

As schools resume in some states of the federation to prepare for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE), Daily Trust undertook an assessment of the situation based on the level of response among students and the state of preparedness to meet COVID-19 health conditions.

In Lagos State, secondary schools started reopening for SS3 and Technical Studies (TEC3) students since Monday, August 3, 2020, as directed by the state government.

At Oduduwa Senior Secondary School along with the popular Ladipo spare part market road, Mushin, students wore their face masks and sanitised their hands before they were allowed into the school premises.

Also, at Agidingbi Senior Grammar School along Lateef Jakande Road, temperature of teachers, students and visitors were checked with infrared thermometer.

In Ogun State, final year students in public and private secondary schools resumed in an impressive manner for the last lap of their academic activities after four months closure.

In Kano, the state government has approved August 10 for the reopening of schools for students preparing for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE).

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi S. Kiru, who disclosed this while briefing the press on Monday, warned that under no circumstance should any school, public or private, reopen before the scheduled date, warning that sanction would be applied for violation.

Schools in Kwara State resumed yesterday for the exit classes in preparation for the final year exams.

When our correspondent visited Government Girls Secondary School along Maraba area in Ilorin, students were being ushered into the premises with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The state government on Monday said it has distributed 65,000 face masks to schools in the state.

In schools such as United Secondary School, Unity road; Saint Anthony, Offa road; C&S College, Sabo Oke; Bishop Smith Memorial College, and Akintola Memorial College at Sabo Oke, it was mandatory for students to wear face masks before they were allowed into the school premises.

Similarly, private and public secondary schools in Ogun, yesterday, reopened for students in the exit class in compliance with the directive of the state government.

At some schools visited in Abeokuta metropolis, it was observed that hand washing buckets and sanitisers were provided at their entrances, corridors and other strategic points in the premises.

In Bayelsa State, the state government has donated hygiene and protective equipment to both public and private schools in the state.

The state government also trained teachers and other education stakeholders on COVID-19 protocols.

Schools in Niger State didn’t resume as planned by the federal government because there was no circular or directive from the state government to that effect.

But in Benue State, students resumed school, yesterday, amidst low turnout as fear of COVID-19 was still in the minds of parents.

