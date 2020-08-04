Schools resumption: We are ready for students — NAPPS

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Amuwo Odofin Chapter, Lagos, says its members are ready for resumption of schools for students in exit classes.

NAPPS was reacting to the Federal Government’s directive that schools nationwide be reopened on Aug. 4 to give students in exit classes time to prepare for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) billed for Aug. 17.

The Chairperson of the Association, Mrs Ajoke Adeyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that member schools have complied with all requirements for reopening.

Adeyemi, who is also the proprietor of Foresight Schools in FESTAC Town, said the schools had fumigated their premises thenselves as the local governments were not forthcoming in that direction.

She said: “We invited government approved fumigators and to the best of my knowledge, all schools under NAPPS, Amuwo Odofin have been fumigated.

“The Lagos State NAPPS said we should go round and inspect our schools and see whether they have complied in readiness for reopening, which we did last week Monday and Tuesday.

“We have put in place the infrared thermometers and the touch-less hand-washing and sanitising units provided by the association.

“We have provided soap, water and placed signages at strategic locations to reinforce the guidelines”.

Adeyemi added that sickbays had also been set up like in isolation centres in accordance with the guidelines for reopening of schools.

She said the arrangements made by schools was adequate to accommodate not only the senior students but the junior ones as well.

Speaking on the preparation of her school, Adeyemi said students and staff had been directed to use face shields in addition to the face masks.

“We know it is not easy for children to put on their face masks for the eight hours they will stay in school.

“We considered the students that are asthmatic also. It might not augur well for those children to put on face mask for three to eight hours in the classroom.

“Even the teachers, we provided face shields for them to wear while teaching.

“It won’t be easy for them teaching with the face masks on. The children may not even hear them clearly,” she said.

Adeyemi noted that there would not be co-curricular activities such as sports or assembly for the safety of both students and staff.

