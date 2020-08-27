Scooby-Doo co-creator Joe Ruby passes away due to natural causes at age 87 

By David Lawrance For Dailymail.com

Joe Ruby, one of the masterminds behind Scooby-Doo has passed away at the age of 87.

The animation writer and executive died of natural causes Wednesday in Westlake Village, California, according to Variety.

Ruby’s original series, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? was created in 1969 and involved a Great Dane named Scooby-Doo and his human companions solving mysteries involving supposedly supernatural creatures.

Ruby was born in Los Angeles in 1933.

According to his obituary, ‘After graduating from Fairfax High School, Joe enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War where he served on a destroyer as a sonar operator.’

He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Carole; their four children, Cliff Ruby (Elana), Deanna Zevin, Craig Ruby (Flor), Debby Winsberg (Lew); and ten grandchildren.

The success of Scooby-Doo ensured numerous follow-up and spin-off animated series and several related works, including two big budget Hollywood live action films starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

In addition to the beloved children’s classic, Ruby and his partner Ken Spears also created shows such as Dynomutt and Jabberjaw.

In an interview with ScoobyAddicts.com, the pair were asked if they were surprised by the success of Scooby-Doo.

‘We were worried it wouldn’t last but one season, much less 38 years. It was up against The Hardy Boys on NBC and we thought we’d get clobbered in the ratings,’ admitted Spears.