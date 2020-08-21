Search for Nigeria’s child-heroes begins

The search has begun for Nigeria’s child-heroes to be recognised for their bravery.

Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA), an initiative of Dufil Prima Foods, is in its 13th edition.

IIDA is a national award, which identifies, celebrates and rewards the exemplary accomplishments of children for showing uncommon courage and determination in precarious situations. The award encourages excellence and diligence in children.

Group Public Relations of Dufil Tope Ashiwaju said: “This edition makes the 13th year of the noble initiative. Three winners will each be rewarded with N1 million worth of scholarship in three categories – physical, social, and intellectual bravery.

“The physical bravery category acknowledges kids who saved lives or by their actions prevented extensive damage to property or others at great personal risk. The social bravery category will celebrate kids who work against social evils, such as child marriage, illiteracy, and environmental concerns in a sustained manner.

‘’Intellectual bravery category will recognise children with innate intellect who have performed remarkably well despite their physical, mental, emotional or financial limitations.”

The search will last for seven weeks in Lagos, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Abia, Anambra, Kano, Jigawa, Kogi, Nassarawa, Taraba, and Gombe.

Entries can be submitted through Dufil’s social media platforms, email addresses, calls to designated phone lines and submission of letters at the project office.