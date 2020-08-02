Secondus behind Ekiti PDP crisis – Stakeholders

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders and leaders in Ekiti South West Council area of Ekiti State have blamed the crisis in the chapter on its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The PDP stakeholders accused the party chairman of fueling the lingering crisis by fanning embers of discord among party leaders in the state through divide and rules tactics.

In a communiqué after a meeting in Ilawe-Ekiti, the party leaders alleged that Secondus was acting the script of ex-governor Ayodele Fayose, who is desperate to seize control of the party’s structure.

The communiqué was signed by former Ekiti PDP Publicity Secretary, Elder Kunle Oguntoye and Hon. Tolu Dada on behalf of party leaders in Ekiti Southwest.

They warned Secondus to desist from his plan to conduct local and state congress in the state, saying acting contrary would not only damage the party but deal a devastating blow to PDP in the future.

They said: “We have only come to send this signal to the National Working Committee. Prince Uche Secundus is obviously toying with the intelligence of Ekiti people. His unholy romance with Fayose will only land him in trouble.

“We learnt with dismay the plans of the NWC to sneak into Ekiti to conduct LG and State Congresses.

“We are saying without fear or favour that any attempt to do so will amount to flagrant violation of the rule of law considering the fact that the one earlier purportedly conducted by the Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Engr. Aruna Manu is still before the Appellate court for determination.

“Therefore, anyone who accepts to be assigned to Ekiti under any guise of conducting Congress will be doing so at his or her own peril as Ekiti people will use all legal powers within reach to prevent imposition of unwanted candidates.”

