Daily News

Secondus inaugurates 1,000-seat capacity PDP secretariat in Akwa Ibom

By
0
Post Views: Visits 27

Prince Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday inaugurated 1,000-seat capacity secretariat in the state.

The post Secondus inaugurates 1,000-seat capacity PDP secretariat in Akwa Ibom appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post Secondus inaugurates 1,000-seat capacity PDP secretariat in Akwa Ibom appeared first on Breaking News.

The post Secondus inaugurates 1,000-seat capacity PDP secretariat in Akwa Ibom appeared first on Breaking News.

UPDATED: Lagos reopens worhsip centres August 7

Previous article

Lagos reopens churches, mosques as COVID-19 cases decline

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News