Security Operatives Rearrest Another Escaped Prisoner In Plateau

A photo released by the military on August 19, 2020, shows Adam Yusuf who was arrested by soldiers in Plateau State.

Security operatives deployed in Plateau State have rearrested a young man, Adam Yusuf, who escaped from the Jos Correctional Centre in the state capital.

The success was recorded by troops of Operation Safe Haven attached to Bisichi Area Command of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

Commander of the Joint Task Force (JTF), Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, confirmed the arrested of the 19-year-old inmate on Wednesday.

He explained that Yusuf was one of the six notorious inmates that escaped at High Court in Barkin Ladi on July 23, 2020.

Okonkwo stated that the inmate was later arrested at an abandoned building in Bisichi village where he had been hiding since he escaped from the court premises.

He added that the inmate confessed to being among the escapees, noting that concerted efforts were being made to rearrest the remaining escapees.

The JTF commander, therefore, solicited appealed to the people not to hesitate to provide useful information that would lead to the re-arrest of the remaining inmates still at large.

According to him, the rearrested inmate would be handed over to the Plateau State Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service for necessary action.

Yusuf was apprehended following the rearrest of one Mohammed Ibrahim by troops of Operation Safe Haven during a search operation.

Ibrahim, who is also among the inmates that fled the court premises, has since been handed over to authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Service in Plateau State.

This brings the total number of escapees rearrested to two, while the search for others is ongoing.