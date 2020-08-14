Sell now on Habari Shop

Daily News

Do you have something to sell? Sell it on Habari Shop! You can sign up in five, super easy, steps. Simply create your account on merchants.habarigt.com Fill in your business details Set up your storefront to suit your taste Upload as many products as you want and choose the shipping options that work for your business. And you’re in! No registration fees. We don’t charge commissions and there are no consignment fees either.

