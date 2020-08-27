Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn opens up about depression

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is opening up about suffering from depression and turning to antidepressants for help, admitting that her fame from the Netflix show has ‘intensified’ the problems.

The 31-year-old was candid about her mental health issues on a recent episode of the Too Tired To Be Crazy with Violet Benson podcast, explaining that some of the vicious messages she has received from online trolls has ‘overwhelming’ but Lexapro helps ‘even her out.’

‘It’s something that I’ve always had, and I feel like people who are really creative especially struggle with this balance,’ she said. ‘I know I’ve always had it, but the show definitely intensified it.’

Christine has talked about mental health before, revealing in previous interviews that she has turned to Lexapro, an SSRI, in times of need.

She usually takes it for ‘phases’ of life, from six months to a year.

‘I found a really comfortable dose that helps me, because I also have trouble sleeping. It just helps even me out and I just, I’m glad that other people are talking about it too,’ she said.

‘I’m glad that other people are talking about it too. Like, I know Hannah [Ferrier] from Below Deck [Mediterranean], who is a friend of mine, was talking about it, and Stephanie Hollman from the Real Housewives of Dallas was talking about it.’

While the pandemic has caused many people to struggle with depression and mental health issues, Christine said that it was actually the premiere of season three of Selling Sunset that made things difficult for her recently.

‘It was the show coming out and dealing with people that were so horrible to me that triggered it,’ she said.

She said there are ‘so many things’ people say, like: ‘I hope you take a bath in acid.’

‘I don’t even know where to begin, it’s so crazy. It’s a nuisance more than anything,’ she went on.

‘It’s just the fact that it is repetitive negativity that really is something that I don’t want to be a part of. And it’s just annoying to have to delete it… that was just for me what was overwhelming.’

She also feels ‘misunderstood’ by people who see her as just a villain.

‘I’m not always like that… when I get heated or elevated I’m like that. I know there’s so much more to me, it’s just not shown,’ she said, adding that she encourages people to get to know her outside the show.

In addition to cruel comments from strangers on the internet, she has had some trouble coping with a crazy schedule.

‘Obviously with anxiety, I’ve just always had anxiety. With work and stuff, it’s hard. And I work a lot… I do press until 5 a.m. sometimes because I’m on with Ireland and London, so I’m constantly working and sleep’s really hard for me,’ she explained.

Christine also reflected on another difficult time when she turned to antidepressants: when a boyfriend of nearly three years cheated on her and humiliated her.

‘The hardest time in my life I had was when I broke up with someone,’ she said. ‘That was really hard for me and that was the first time I took Lexapro and what happened with that is, I knew he was cheating on me but I never caught him and i just knew it, i had that feeling.

‘Towards the end of the relationship, I was trying to catch him,’ she recalled.

One day when she was out, she ‘ran into my ex who was supposed to be with a gardener.’

Instead, ‘he was walking out of a yoga studio with another girl, and I rolled down the window and I was like, “Oh, gardening, huh?”‘

To make matters worse, he didn’t try to deny it or apologize — he pretended not to know her.

Christine also spoke about how Selling Sunset ‘amplified’ her depression with Scheana Shay on the Scheananigans podcast on August 7.

‘Even before the television show, I always had anxiety and depression. It was something that I always suffered with and if anything, the show definitely amplified it,’ she said.

‘So when we started filming, yes, of course, I had to get on Lexapro. I had taken it before for certain stages of my life but it’s something that I take on a daily basis and I just feel, like, so evened out and so much better.

She also talked about the stigma around depression.

‘I feel like there was always this negative connotation around [mental health] like, “Are you a crazy person?”‘ she went on.

‘It’s like no, it’s OK and I’m open about it… the show has definitely intensified it but, you know, I found what works for me and I love it.’