The Nigerian Senate, at the tail-end of 2019, cleared the Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMSL) of allegations of illegal security activities at the Secure Anchorage Area of the Lagos Ports OMSL is a leading asset company dedicated to protecting the country’s resources from graft and illegal activities and owned by Edo billionaire businessman, Capt. Hosa Wells Okunbo. Recall that in January 2019, OMSL decried the alleged blackmail, smear campaign and defamatory publications concerning its operations by those charged with the surveillance of Trans Forcados Pipeline, TFP. Following a thorough investigation by the Senate and all other relevant committees, OMSL was cleared of all negative allegations

The post Senate Clears Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMSL) Of Alleged Illegal Security Activities At SAA appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...