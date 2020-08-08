Senate commends Buhari for assenting to CAMA Bill

…Says amended law guarantees corporate accountability, ease of doing business in Nigeria

The Senate has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Companies and Allied Matters Bill passed by the National Assembly.

The Senate Spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, said President Buhari’s assent to the bill had completed the final stage in the legislative process for the formal re-enactment of the Act repealing and replacing the CAMA law which has been in use for over 30 years.

According to the lawmaker, the President’s assent was also a clear demonstration of the mutual cooperation between the Executive arm of Government and the National Assembly towards interventions aimed at improving the nation’s economy.

The statement reads: “The Senate today received the cheering news that President Mohammed Buhari (GCFR) has assented to the Companies and Allied Matters Bill. By assenting the bill, Mr. President has completed the final stage in the legislative process for the formal enactment of the Act repealing and replacing the 30-year legislation.

“The assent by Mr. President to this very important piece of legislation has further demonstrated the cordial relationship between the National Assembly and the Presidency, and is also a validation by the President of the efforts of the National Assembly in providing the needed legislative interventions for the resuscitation of the nation’s economy.”

READ ALSO: Senate urges states to partner NBTI for job creation

The lawmaker stressed that the intendment of the amendment as passed by the Senate and House of Representatives sought to strengthen the legal framework for the incorporation of companies which had become obsolete, as well as address several corporate legal innovations geared towards enhancing ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Basiru added that the amended CAMA law, specifically accommodates provisions which insist on the disclosure of persons with significant control of companies in a register of beneficial owners to enhance corporate accountability and transparency.

“It is not in doubt that the provisions of the repealed Act had become very obsolete and therefore could not effectively address challenges being faced by companies and incorporated trustees such as business rescue for insolvent companies and the merger of Incorporated Trustees for associations that share similar aims and objectives.

“It is gratifying to note that the new Act provides for innovating processes and procedures to ease the operations of companies, such as introducing Statements of Compliance;

replacing “authorised share capital” with minimum share capital to reduce costs of incorporating companies; and providing for electronic filing, electronic share transfers, e-meetings as well as remote general meetings for private companies in response to the disruptions to close contact physical meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Others include the disclosure of persons with significant control of companies in a register of beneficial owners to enhance corporate accountability and transparency,” Basiru said.

The Spokesman expressed the willingness of the Upper Chamber to continue in line with its constitutional mandate to make laws for the ‘peace, order and good governance’ of the Federation and accord the executive the necessary legislative cooperation that will promote and sustain the well-being and security of the citizenry as well as the prosperity of Nigeria.

VANGUARD

The post Senate commends Buhari for assenting to CAMA Bill appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...