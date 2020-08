A lot of economic activities on railways and road projects are being planned, waiting to be executed and nothing on earth has been done for the agricultural sector. And there is a need to win the farmers and to quickly supply aid to the farmers to enhance food production.

We need the National Assembly to work out bills that will support farmers and workers, to produce enough food, so that people can access them easily

Michael Adedotun Oke

