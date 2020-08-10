Senate to Buhari: Invest on science, technology to boost economy

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Senate Committee on Science and Technology has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to accord attention to the development of science and technology to move the nation’s economy forward.

Chairperson of the committee, Senator Uche Ekwunife made the call on Monday while leading other Committee members to a familiarization visit to South East Zonal headquarters of National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), Nnewi, Anambra State.

She pledged partnership between the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Senate Committee to adequately support the effort of the NBTI to actualize its mandate.

She said, “President Buhari as father of the nation should give the necessary attention needed in the development of science and technology as the only critical approach to move the economy forward.

“We all know the mandate of NBTI. They grow, nurture to incubate, monitor, supervise small businesses, for growth, employment generation, technology transfer and wealth creation. That is the summary of what the establishment is all about.

“Having gone round to see what they are doing, I can testify that what they need is government support. If you lack finances to boost what you do, it will be difficult for you to stand.

Describing technology as the way to go globally, Ekwunife stressed the need for its support to ensure a favorable competition.

“COVID-19 has taught us lesson that every country needs to develop its technology which is key for any economic advancement. I promise we will give you all the support you need from the National Assembly, “she added.

Earlier, Zonal Director of the board, Dr (Mrs) Uche Chukwu had articulated the Agency’s achievements to include increase of Incubation block from 8 units and 3 pioneer entrepreneurs to 30 incubation units, a standard quality control laboratory, fabrication and electrical laboratory, product packaging unit and a whole lot of other innovations.

“Over 2,000 small and medium scale entrepreneurs have benefited under the Incubation scheme comprising 50 post incubatees, 84 residents, 275 non-residents and more than 1,500 community incubation,” she added.

