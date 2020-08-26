Senate urges FG to effect 1% remittance into NASENI’s account yearly

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has called on the federal government to ensure the remittance of 1% from federation account into the coffers of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure ( NASENI) in line with the extant laws.

According to the Senate, this should commence as from next month. The decision of the Senate was sequel to submissions made by NASENI Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna

on revenue projections of the agency for the 2on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework for 2021 to 2023 before the Senator Olamilekan Adeola, All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos West led Senate Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning Stakeholders on the details of the 2021 and 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) forwarded last month by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Professor Haruna in his submissions , lamented that the agency had never received 1% remittance from the federation account as provided for by the 2004 National Assembly Acts.

According to him, the Act stipulates that NASENI shall draw from the federation account , 1% revenue accruing to the Federal Treasury beginning from year 2000 but the agency had never received a kobo from the federation account as stipulated by the law.

Moved by the submission, the joint committee led by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola ( APC Lagos West ) , ordered the Accountant General of the Federation ( AGF) Ahmed Idris , to from September this year, commence the disbursement of 1% allocation from the federation account into the covers for NASENI.

Adeola said, ” The Act setting up NASENI was the Act of the National Assembly and the Accountant General of the Federation could not be allowed to flout the law.

“Therefore, since the AGF is here , please ensure that the executive starts implementation of the law from September this year because NASENI has potentials to develop and industrialize the Nigerian economy through the core mandates given to it by the extant laws.”

