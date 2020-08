A former senator representing Ogun-East senatorial district, Buruji Kashamu, has died of COVID-19 complications at the First Cardiology Hospital in Lagos. His death was announced by his “friend” and former colleague in the Senate Ben Murray-Bruce. “I have just lost my good friend of forever to COVID-19,” Murray Bruce said on Twitter. “Until his death, […]

