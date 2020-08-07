Senator distributes 12,600 bags of fertilisers to farmers

Our Reporter

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Senator Aishatu Binani on Thursday distributed 12,600 bags of fertilisers to farmers in Adamawa State.

Binani said the fertilisers were given out free to farmers to boost a bumper harvest irrespective of party affiliation.

She said the beneficiaries include farmers in all the seven local government areas she represents in the Senate as well as other councils in Adamawa State.

Binani made this known in Yola during the distribution of the fertilisers to farmers.

She said each of the council in Adamawa Central Senatorial District, including Yola North, Yola South, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Song and Hong, would receive 600 bags of the product.

She said the other 14 councils in Northern and Southern Senatorial Districts would receive 300 bags each for distribution to peasant farmers irrespective of party affiliation.

She listed other beneficiaries as 2,640 ward heads across her district (one bag each); 258 village heads (two bags each); and 28 district heads (five bags each).

“The distribution of free fertilisers to our farmers is a personal donation and assistance to our people in these difficult times and it is not a constituency project.

“We thank the Almighty Allah for the blessed rains and pray for a good harvest from our farms.”

“Each bag goes to our 2,640 ward heads, our village heads 258 of them will receive two bags each and the 28 district heads of the zone will have 5 bags each of the fertilizer, making a total of 6 trailer loads to be distributed free to you.”

She said a committee comprising critical stakeholders and elders across each council has been constituted to ensure transparency in the distribution.

On his part, the APC state Chairman Ibrahim Bilal described the Senator as a “true ambassador of the masses of not only the zone she represents but the entire Adamawa State because of the numerous things she had done.

He appealed to her not to relent in changing the lives and people of Adamawa through her robust representation and quality legislation.

The District Head of Mayo Farang and Sarki Noma Adamawa Mustapha Ahmadu praised Senator Binani for doing well and for Allah to replenish what she had spent for the common man in many folds.

Ahmadu, while appealing to farmers not to sell the commodity, said if the fertilisers were properly utilised by farmers it will produce food that will feed the state for a very long time.

