Senator Kashamu Used Instruments Of Law And Politics To Jump Justice, But Not Death – Obasanjo

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former President, has expressed sadness over the death of Senator Kashamu Buruji.

Recall that The Street Journal reported the death of Senator Kashamu who died of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

The former President, in a condolence letter to the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, noted that everyone has a lesson to learn from the death of Senator Kashamu.

Obasanjo said that Senator Kashamu, in his lifetime, used the manoeuvre of law and politics to escape facing justice on alleged criminal offences both in and outside Nigeria.

Obasanjo’s condolence letter read:

“I received the sad news of the demise of Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashamu), a significant citizen of Ogun State. Please accept my condolences and that of my family on this irreparable loss.

“The life and history of the departed have lessons for those of us on this side of the veil.

“Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashmu) in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on the alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical manoeuvre could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.

“May Allah forgive his sin and accept his soul into Aljanah, and may God grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Buruji Kashamu was a Nigerian politician who served as a Senator representing Ogun East in the 8th National Assembly. Ogun East covers eleven local government areas: Ijebu North East, Ijebu North, Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu East, Ikenne, Ipokia, Odogbolu, Obafemi Owode, Remo North, Sagamu, and Ogun Waterside. Senator Kashamu was the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on States and Local Government.

Nigerian Senator Buruji Kashamu is said to have died of Coronavirus according to multiple reports now confirmed by Senator Ben Murray Bruce.

Below is a copy of the letter

