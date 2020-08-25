Senior U.S., Chinese Officials Say They Are Committed to Phase One Trade Deal

WASHINGTON—Senior U.S. and Chinese officials said they were committed to carrying out the Phase One trade accord between the two nations, the two governments said, after the two sides discussed the pact Monday evening U.S. time.

The videoconference brought together U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He for a formal review of the trade deal signed in January. The trade representative’s office released a one-paragraph summary of the talks, which it said…