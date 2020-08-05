Seplat’s new CEO resumes

By Taofik Salako, Deputy Group Business Editor

The new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc Roger Brown has resumed.

Brown is expected to lead Seplat into the next phase of the company’s growth aspirations following the retirement of the founding CEO Austin Avuru on July 31, after 10 years.

Brown joined Seplat in 2013 as the CFO and played a key role in the dual listing of the company in 2014 on both the London and Nigerian Stock Exchanges.

Similarly, since joining Seplat, he has played significant roles in various asset acquisitions by the Company as well as implementing the company’s financial business model.

Brown played critical roles in the company’s successful landmark deals, Initial Public Offering (IPO) and financial structure of debt and acquisitions, as well as increased returns to shareholders. He is very familiar with the local and global business environments and institutions. As the new CEO, he is expected to work towards reinforcing the company’s leading position in the Energy sector.

Brown brings to the CEO role, an extensive knowledge of the company in his over six years as the CFO and a member of the Board. He has strong financial, commercial and Mergers and Acquisition (M&A) experience as well as proven people skills which will be an asset as the company embarks on the next phase of its growth. One area of priority for Seplat is to ensure that liquidity and cash flow of the company remains strong and that the company’s balance sheet maintains its resilience and robustness.

